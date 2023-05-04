Home / India News / Jammu and Kashmir police 2 terrorists killed in Baramulla encounter

Jammu and Kashmir police 2 terrorists killed in Baramulla encounter

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in North Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said on Thursday

Srinagar
1 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 8:20 AM IST
Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in North Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said on Thursday.

"Two terrorists neutralised. Identification being ascertained. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including an AK-47 rifle and a pistol, recovered," the police said.

The encounter erupted in Wanigam Payeen Kreeri's Drach area after a joint team of police and security forces received an input about the presence of terrorists.

After security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces.

--IANS

zi/ksk/

Topics :Jammu and Kashmirterrorist attacks

First Published: May 04 2023 | 8:54 AM IST

