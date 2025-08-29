Northern Railways cancels 46 trains as heavy rain, floods disrupt services

Northern Railways on Friday announced the cancellation of 46 incoming and outgoing trains from Jammu, Katra and Udhampur railway stations on August 30.

Train traffic has been suspended for the past four days following heavy rain and flash floods in the Jammu region on Tuesday.

With suspension of rail traffic between Kathua and Udhampur in the wake of misalignment and breaches at multiple locations in Jammu, the trains are being cancelled, an official said.

A list of trains released by the PRO, Railways Jammu division, includes five trains with short-origin and short-terminate arrangements.

Earlier, Northern Railways announced the cancellation of 40 incoming and outgoing trains from Jammu, Katra and Udhampur railway stations on August 29.