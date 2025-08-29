Home / India News / Northern Railways cancels 46 trains as heavy rain, floods disrupt services

Northern Railways cancels 46 trains as heavy rain, floods disrupt services

With suspension of rail traffic between Kathua and Udhampur in the wake of misalignment and breaches at multiple locations in Jammu, the trains are being cancelled, an official said

Northern Railways
Press Trust of India Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 11:29 PM IST
Northern Railways on Friday announced the cancellation of 46 incoming and outgoing trains from Jammu, Katra and Udhampur railway stations on August 30.

Train traffic has been suspended for the past four days following heavy rain and flash floods in the Jammu region on Tuesday.

With suspension of rail traffic between Kathua and Udhampur in the wake of misalignment and breaches at multiple locations in Jammu, the trains are being cancelled, an official said.

A list of trains released by the PRO, Railways Jammu division, includes five trains with short-origin and short-terminate arrangements.

Earlier, Northern Railways announced the cancellation of 40 incoming and outgoing trains from Jammu, Katra and Udhampur railway stations on August 29.

On Thursday, Northern Railways operated two special unreserved trains from Jammu station, carrying around 3,000 stranded passengers to their destinations following unprecedented monsoon havoc in the Union territory.

Scores of people, especially pilgrims, were left stranded after heavy rains lashed the Jammu region over the past two days, severely disrupting rail and road traffic. A landslide at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra claimed 34 lives, while Jammu recorded its heaviest rainfall since 1910 380 mm by Wednesday morning.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :JammutrainFloodsmonsoon rainfall

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 11:21 PM IST

