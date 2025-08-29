Home / India News / WBSSC assures SC no tainted candidates will be allowed in fresh SLST exams

WBSSC assures SC no tainted candidates will be allowed in fresh SLST exams

A senior SSC official said the commission's legal team has already submitted an undertaking to the apex court promising to submit the list of "tainted" candidates within a week

"Our lawyers have already given undertaking to the apex court about submitting the list of 'tainted' teachers within a week, relating to the 2016 teacher recruitment test. The process is in full swing. This much we can tell you," he told PTI on Friday evening. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 11:14 PM IST
The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has started finalising the list of tainted candidates from the 2016 State Level Selection Test (SLST), abiding by the Supreme Court's directive, and assured that none of them will be allowed to appear in the fresh recruitment exams, an official said on Friday.

A senior SSC official said the commission's legal team has already submitted an undertaking to the apex court promising to submit the list of "tainted" candidates within a week.

"Our lawyers have already given undertaking to the apex court about submitting the list of 'tainted' teachers within a week, relating to the 2016 teacher recruitment test. The process is in full swing. This much we can tell you," he told PTI on Friday evening.

Dismissing concerns about tainted individuals being issued admit cards for the upcoming SLST exams scheduled on September 7 and 14, the official added, "Our lawyers assured the apex court on record that not a single tainted candidate will be allowed to participate in the fresh recruitment process."  "The exams are on course and we are ensuring full transparency," the official added.

The WBSSC said admit cards for the exams can now be downloaded from its website.

According to the commission, out of the 25,753 appointments invalidated by the Supreme Court's April 3 verdict, 5,303 teaching and non-teaching staff were found to be tainted. Of these, 1,803 are teachers. The number of untainted teachers stands at 15,803, the official added.

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 11:14 PM IST

