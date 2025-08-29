Delhi Zoo shut for visitors after H5N1 bird flu detected in painted storks

The National Zoological Park in Delhi will be closed to visitors starting Saturday after two painted storks were found infected with the H5N1 strain of avian influenza, officials said, according to PTI.

Zoo authorities stated that strict containment and monitoring protocols had been put in place to prevent the spread of the virus to other birds, animals or staff.

ALSO READ: Delhi Zoo to sign MoU with Vantara, Congress raises privatisation fears Samples from the two dead storks were sent to the National Institute for High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal on August 27 and confirmed positive on August 28, they added.

Two more painted storks died on Friday evening, and their samples were sent to NIHSAD. Earlier this week, two black-necked ibises also died, with test results expected after resampling on Saturday, as quoted by the Indian Express. A senior official noted that two lion cubs and a Royal Bengal tiger cub are under observation, citing previous instances of tiger deaths in large zoos due to avian flu. This is the third outbreak of avian influenza reported at the Delhi Zoo, following earlier cases in 2016 and 2021, the report added. The World Health Organization (WHO) states that H5N1 primarily infects birds but can also affect mammals, including humans, in rare cases. The virus, part of the goose/Guangdong lineage, was first detected in 1996 and has since triggered repeated outbreaks worldwide.