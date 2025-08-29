Home / India News / President Murmu presents SCOPE Awards, hails PSUs as pillars of prosperity

President Murmu presents SCOPE Awards, hails PSUs as pillars of prosperity

President Droupadi Murmu presented the SCOPE Eminence Awards 2022-23, lauding PSUs for driving growth, fostering inclusive development and shaping India's future

President Droupadi Murmu addresses during the launch of the first indigenous CAR-T cell therapy, in Mumbai, Thursday, April 4, 2024. (PTI Photo)
President Droupadi Murmu. (PTI Photo)
Harsh Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 5:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
President Droupadi Murmu on Friday presented the SCOPE Eminence Awards for 2022-23 in New Delhi, praising the role of public sector enterprises (PSEs) in India’s growth journey and their contribution to nation-building since Independence.
 
Addressing the gathering, the President said the awards celebrate the “significant contribution of public sector enterprises to the development of India” across social, economic, environmental, technological and ethical dimensions. She appreciated the Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) for recognising performance in sustainable development, corporate governance, corporate social responsibility and innovation, calling it a “holistic approach towards progress and development.”
 
SCOPE is a coordinating and advocacy body for PSEs in India, while the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE), under the Ministry of Finance, is the nodal department that formulates policy guidelines for these enterprises.
 
Highlighting the historical role of PSEs, President Murmu said they laid the foundation for industrialisation, infrastructure, social uplift and balanced regional growth. “Apart from economic and financial contributions, public sector enterprises have given priority to balanced and inclusive growth, keeping the national goals paramount. They are truly catalysts of growth and pillars of prosperity for the nation,” she said.
 
The President underlined that Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) have been at the forefront of initiatives such as Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India. She cited the indigenous Air Defence Control and Reporting System – Akashteer, which proved its capability during Operation Sindoor, as a matter of pride for the public sector fraternity.
 
She added that public enterprises have consistently driven innovation in agriculture, mining, manufacturing, processing, energy generation and services, while also setting strong examples of governance and transparency. Looking ahead, she emphasised that CPSEs would play a pivotal role in achieving the vision of a developed India by 2047.
 
“It is expected from CPSEs that their decisions will be dedicated to nation-building, actions will be based on ethics and thinking will be inspired by sensitivity and social service,” President Murmu said.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Centre appoints former RBI Governor Urjit Patel as IMF's executive director

Isro charts plan for Mars landing, Moon base and deep-space missions

LIVE news: Thai court removes Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra from office

CBI books AAI employee for siphoning off ₹232 cr into his personal accounts

Delhi Airport issues passenger advisory as IMD warns of inclement weather

Topics :India NewsPresident of IndiaIndian President

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 5:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story