President Murmu presents SCOPE Awards, hails PSUs as pillars of prosperity

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday presented the SCOPE Eminence Awards for 2022-23 in New Delhi, praising the role of public sector enterprises (PSEs) in India’s growth journey and their contribution to nation-building since Independence.

Addressing the gathering, the President said the awards celebrate the “significant contribution of public sector enterprises to the development of India” across social, economic, environmental, technological and ethical dimensions. She appreciated the Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) for recognising performance in sustainable development, corporate governance, corporate social responsibility and innovation, calling it a “holistic approach towards progress and development.”

SCOPE is a coordinating and advocacy body for PSEs in India, while the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE), under the Ministry of Finance, is the nodal department that formulates policy guidelines for these enterprises.

Highlighting the historical role of PSEs, President Murmu said they laid the foundation for industrialisation, infrastructure, social uplift and balanced regional growth. “Apart from economic and financial contributions, public sector enterprises have given priority to balanced and inclusive growth, keeping the national goals paramount. They are truly catalysts of growth and pillars of prosperity for the nation,” she said. The President underlined that Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) have been at the forefront of initiatives such as Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India. She cited the indigenous Air Defence Control and Reporting System – Akashteer, which proved its capability during Operation Sindoor, as a matter of pride for the public sector fraternity.