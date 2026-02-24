Jammu leads in pendency among J&K districts with 78K pending, 389K overall

Subordinate courts across Jammu and Kashmir are grappling with a pendency of 3,89,210 cases till January-end, with criminal matters accounting for nearly two-thirds of the total backlog and over 58,000 cases lingering between five to 30 years, official data shows.

The government is actively pursuing multiple measures to tackle the persistent pendency of cases in the high court and subordinate courts of Jammu and Kashmir, alongside efforts to fill judicial vacancies, as highlighted in a recent legislative response, officials said.

Among 20 districts, Jammu accounts for the highest pendency at 77,992 cases, with over a thousand cases pending for a period between 15 to 30 years -- more than Srinagar, which stands at 62,785.

According to official data, there is a pendency of 3,89,210 cases in the 232 district and other lower courts in Jammu and Kashmir from the past 30 years till January 2026. Of this, 2,40,718 (62 per cent) cases are criminal litigation while 1,48,492 are civil, with criminal proceedings exceeding civil disputes by over 92,000 cases, the data shows. Year-wise distribution indicates that the backlog is heavily skewed towards recent filings, suggesting a sustained inflow of fresh litigation. "As many as 2,38,373 cases -- over 60 per cent of the total -- are less than one year old. In the medium-term brackets, 36,849 cases are pending for three to five years, 25,746 for five to seven years and 20,732 for seven to ten years," it said.

However, legacy cases continue to weigh on the system, with 9,778 matters pending for 10-15 years and 1,857 for 15-20 years. The data further reveals that 424 cases have been pending for 20-30 years, while 13 cases have crossed the 30-year mark, underscoring the persistence of decades-old litigation. District-wise, Jammu accounts for the highest pendency at 77,992 cases -- much above Srinagar, which stands at 62,785 cases, the data shows. "Together, the two districts contribute almost one-third of the Union territory's total backlog." Jammu district has the highest number of aged cases above 30 years, 11 out of a total of 13 cases, followed by 238 cases pending for a period between 20 to 30 years, 830 (15-20 years), 3,516 (10-15 years) and 13,736 cases pending between five to ten years, it said.

It is followed by Srinagar with two cases pending above 30 years, followed by 96 (20-30 years), 336 (15-20 years), 1,281 (10-15 years) and 6,988 cases pending between five to ten years. Among other districts reporting substantial pendency are Anantnag with 31,969 cases, Baramulla with 28,495, Budgam with 21,070 and Kupwara with 18,874. In contrast, districts such as Kishtwar (3,852), Reasi (6,857), Bhaderwah (7,840) and Ramban (8,060) report comparatively lighter caseloads, the data revealed. Overall, the figures highlight a dual challenge for the judicial system in Jammu and Kashmir -- managing a continuous surge of fresh filings while attempting to clear a limited but enduring cluster of long-pending disputes, officials said.

They emphasised that pendency remains a nationwide challenge, and concerted steps are underway in the Union territory to overhaul legal handling and significantly reduce arrears, particularly in government litigation. The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has formulated a model action plan aimed at reducing arrear pendency in the high court and district judiciary, officials said. This aligns with broader national initiatives, including phased action plans for arrears reduction in district judiciary, such as ongoing phases targeting old cases from July 2025 onward, they added. Officials highlighted key initiatives to minimise pendency, including continuous and regular upgrading of judicial infrastructure, computerisation of courts to streamline processes, creation of courts at various levels and regular holding of Lok Adalats for amicable settlements through mediation and reconciliation.

"In 2024-25 alone, Lok Adalats settled as many as 8,68,414 cases, contributing substantially to pendency reduction. Steps to operationalise Dehi Adalats as village-level dispute resolution forums are being taken, apart from digitisation of court processes, which has accelerated disposal rates," they said. For subordinate courts, out of the sanctioned strength of 339 judges, 284 are working while 55 posts are vacant, they added. "Vacancies in subordinate courts are being filled on a regular basis. Currently, the process for filling 42 posts of civil judge (Junior Division) is at the final stage, with selections being conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission," officials said.