UP govt inks ₹4,458 crore MoU with AISATS for Jewar airport projects

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday signed a memorandum of understanding with AISATS to invest Rs 4,458 crore in two major aviation service projects at Noida International Airport, officials said.

The agreement was signed during Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's ongoing visit to Singapore, marking a key investment outcome on the second day of the tour aimed at attracting global capital to Uttar Pradesh.

Under the MoU, AISATS will develop an advanced cargo campus and a world-class air catering kitchen at the upcoming international airport in Jewar, located in Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

Officials said the integrated cargo campus is expected to position Jewar as a major air freight and logistics hub for north India, facilitating export-import activities across sectors such as electronics, pharmaceuticals, and agricultural products.