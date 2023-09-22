Janata Dal (Secular) joins BJP-led NDA ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections

The Janata Dal (Secular) has joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The announcement comes on Friday afternoon after senior JDS leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda in Delhi.



Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was also present at the meeting. A photograph posted on X by Nadda shows the leaders from the two parties standing shoulder-to-shoulder, with the BJP bosses covered in a shawl.



On X, Nadda tweeted, “Met Former Chief Minister Karnataka and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy in the presence of our senior leader and Home Minister Amit Shah. I am happy that JD(S) has decided to be the part of National Democratic Alliance. We wholeheartedly welcome them in the NDA…”



Met Former Chief Minister of Karnataka and JD(S) leader Shri H.D. Kumaraswamy in the presence of our senior leader and Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji.

I am happy that JD(S) has decided to be the part of National Democratic Alliance. We wholeheartedly welcome them in the NDA.… — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) September 22, 2023 According to NDTV, Kumaraswamy, on being asked about the chances of JD(S) working on a pre-poll alliance with the saffron party had said that more (details) would be revealed after Ganesh Chaturthi. According to NDTV, Kumaraswamy, on being asked about the chances of JD(S) working on a pre-poll alliance with the saffron party had said that more (details) would be revealed after Ganesh Chaturthi.

Earlier this month, former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa had stated that BJP national leaders had agreed JD(S) would contest from Mandya and three other seats.

“The BJP and the JD(S) will form an alliance. (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah has agreed to give four Lok Sabha seats (to the JD(S)). This will strengthen us in a big way. It will facilitate wins in 25 to 26 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka,” Yediyurappa had said.