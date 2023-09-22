B'wood actresses visit new Parliament, praise Women's Reservation Bill

The current special Parliament session in Delhi has seen many important discussions on various issues, but none more important than the Women’s Reservation Bill that was passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday and Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

The heated debate on the Bill in Parliament has seen many prominent female superstars visiting the new building this week. The latest to join the list were actors Divya Dutta and Tamannaah Bhatia, who reached the new Parliament on Thursday and lauded the Women's Reservation Bill.





Presenting Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament

Presenting Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament



Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal presented the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' in the Lok Sabha during the first sitting in the new Parliament building. The Bill was set for debate in the Rajya Sabha on September 21 and passed later in both the houses.

Bollywood actors on Women's Reservation Bill

Entertainer Shehnaaz Gill shared her joy over the Parliament's consideration of the Women's Reservation Bill for passage. During her visit to the new building in New Delhi, the actress expressed that this is a huge step being taken. She said that allowing equal rights and freedom to the women would provide parental help for girls.





She further added to ANI that, "If we are given rights and equal treatment, parents too will support girls. I come from a small village, girls are married off so that they get settled. But after this, if girls and boys are treated as equals, a lot of things in the country will change".

Bhumi Pednekar also praised the Women's Reservation Bill, stating that it will play a crucial role in growth of women's participation in policymaking.

Tamannaah Bhatia also stated to ANI that, "This bill will inspire common people to join politics".



#WATCH | On Women's Reservation Bill, actor Tamannaah Bhatia says, "...This bill will inspire common people to join politics". pic.twitter.com/nbjAq4Aqqd — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2023

Divya Dutta also said, "This (Women's Reservation Bill) is a big initiative. It feels really good. The women are being brought to the forefront. To witness a special session of Parliament is an experience in itself."

Women Reservation bill: Overview

The adoption of the Women’s Reservation Bill guaranteeing a 33% quota in the Lok Sabha and state legislatures that has been favoured now by various numbers.

Reserved seats may be allocated by rotation to various constituencies in the state or union territory. Reservation of seats for women will cease to exist 15 years after the beginning of this Amendment Act.