Pawar wonders if Z plus security an attempt to get authentic information

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has said that the Z plus security cover accorded to him could be an arrangement to get authentic information about him as Maharashtra assembly polls are around the corner.

Sharad Pawar
Maybe since elections are approaching, this can be an arrangement to get authentic information (about me), he quipped (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 11:43 AM IST
The Centre on Wednesday accorded Z plus the highest category of armed VIP security cover to Pawar, official sources had said.

Asked about the security upgrade for him, the 83-year-old politician told the media in Navi Mumbai on Thursday that he wasn't aware of the reason behind the move.

A home ministry official told me that the government has decided to give three persons Z plus security and I was one of them. I asked who the other two were. I was told RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Union home minister Amit Shah, said Pawar.

Maybe since elections are approaching, this can be an arrangement to get authentic information (about me), he quipped.

A team of 55 armed personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been earmarked as part of Pawar's Z plus security cover. A threat assessment review by central agencies had recommended a strong security cover for Pawar, official sources had said earlier.

The VIP security cover categorisations begin from the highest Z+ followed by Z, Y+, Y and X.

Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP) is a part of the opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), also comprising the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress, that performed impressively in the held Lok Sabha polls winning 30 of the 48 seats in the state.

The ruling Mahayuti coalition of BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and NCP headed by Ajit Pawar had to contend with only 17 seats.

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly are likely to be held in October-November.


First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 11:43 AM IST

