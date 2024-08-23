UPSC recommendations fall short of direct recruitment requirement

As the debate over lateral entry continues, there is a trend to note. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has not recommended enough candidates for posts in governments and state-run public organisations through the direct selection process. This has led to shortfalls, especially in medical roles and for people in the general category.

The UPSC, apart from recruitments through periodic examinations, can directly recruit people for Group A and gazetted Group B posts of the central government, union territories, statutory organisations, local bodies and public institutions. Such recruitment for technical, scientific and non-technical posts is done through interviews, according to a constitutional provision.

