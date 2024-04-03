Japan begins tourist e-visa for Indians, here's a guide on how to apply

Beginning April 1, 2024, Japan has initiated the issuance of eVisas to Indian tourists, introducing a system that eliminates the necessity for physical visa stickers in passports, according to reports.

Applicants can now electronically apply for visas through designated Japan Visa Application Centres operated by VFS Global. Specifically designed for tourism, the Japan eVisa offers a single-entry short-term visa allowing a stay of up to 90 days in Japan.

The eligibility extends to both Indian citizens and foreign nationals residing in India, with the application process centralised through the Visa Application Centres managed by VFS Global, simplifying the procedure.

Here's a step-by-step guide to the application process:

Step 1: To initiate the application, individuals must visit the official website of the Japan Visa Application Centre managed by VFS Global at https://visa.vfsglobal.com/ind/en/jpn/.

Step 2: Select “Temporary Visitor Visa,” check all visa requirements, download the application form, complete it accurately, print it, and ensure all fields are filled. Prepare photocopies of the necessary documents for the single-entry short-term tourism visa.

Step 3: Book an appointment to submit your application at the Visa Application Centre. Upon booking, you will receive an appointment confirmation email containing the letter of appointment.

Step 4: Present the completed visa application form at the centre during your appointment. Wait for an email notification indicating when your decision is ready for collection. Track the visa application status online using the reference number from the invoice or receipt.

Successful applicants for the eVisa will receive an electronic visa instead of a traditional visa sticker. However, travellers must display a “visa issuance notice” on their phones when they arrive at the airport.

Step 5: During airport check-in, show the "visa issuance notice" on your device. The travel agency will provide a "Visa Issuance Notice" containing a two-dimensional barcode. Scan the barcode using your device and input the necessary details to access the notice. Tap "Display" to view the electronic "visa issuance notice."