Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj death anniversary 2024: 9 facts about his life

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj death anniversary
- The great Maratha warrior was born on February 19, 1630, at Shivneri Fort near Junnar in Pune.
- He founded the Swaraj and his objective to found Swaraj was expressed in his official seal or Mudra which is in Sanskrit. Through this Mudra, he assured the people of his kingdom that he would always seek people's welfare.
- The foundation of Swaraj was laid when Shivaji Maharaj captured the forts of Murumbdev (Rajgad), Purandar Torna, and Kondana. He cautiously extends and consolidates his power.
- He was attacked by Javali and captured in A.D. 1656. Javali in Satara district was important from a strategic point of view. He then attacked Rairi, and then Raigad which later became the capital of Shivaji Maharaj.
- He also captured several forts like Mahuli, Songad, Karnala, Lohagad, Tunga, Tikona, Visapur, Tala, and Ghosala, in the Konkan.
- In 1672, the army of Shivaji Maharaj captured the principality of Jawhar and then Ramnagar.
- Shivaji Maharaj established the Maratha Navy protecting merchant ships and ports in order to secure and enhance revenue income through maritime trade and customs duty,
- On June 6, 1674, he was crowned at Raigad by Gagabhatt, who was a learned pandit of Benaras. Shivaji Maharaj then became the Chhatrapati of the Swaraj. On the occasion of the coronation, special coins were minted–a gold coin called hon and a copper coin called Shivrao, with the legend of Shri Raja Shivachhatrapati inscribed on them.
- Through his policies, he always encouraged agriculture and paid attention to peasantry welfare. He was also concerned about trade growth and industry protection.