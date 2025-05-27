Home / India News / Jawaharlal Nehru death anniversary: PM Modi, other top leaders pay tributes

Jawaharlal Nehru death anniversary: PM Modi, other top leaders pay tributes

Jawaharlal Nehru was India's first PM after independence and died of a heart attack on 27th May 1964. Many political leaders like PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi and others paid their tributes to the leader

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several senior political leaders paid tribute on Tuesday to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first prime minister, on his 61st death anniversary. 
 
A towering figure in India’s freedom struggle, Nehru went on to shape the nation’s post-independence journey as its first head of government, serving for over 16 years until his death on May 27, 1964. Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, also honoured his legacy with floral tributes and social media posts remembering his contributions to the country.
 
PM Modi took to X to pay homage to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary. In the post, he wrote, “Tributes to our former PM, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary.” 

Political leaders’ tributes on the Jawaharlal Nehru death anniversary 2025

The official X handle of Congress party also paid tributes to Nehru's death anniversary. The party stated, "On his death anniversary, we honour the nation's first Prime Minister, Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru, whose vision shaped modern India. His ideals of democracy, secularism and scientific temper continue to guide our way forward. Heartfelt tributes to his unmatched legacy and leadership." 
 
Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, also honored India's first prime minister. Gandhi praised Nehru's "visionary leadership" in creating a solid foundation for India's independence. 

"Respectful tribute to the first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru ji on his death anniversary. With the dream of a strong and inclusive India, Nehruji laid a strong foundation for independent India with his visionary leadership. His contribution in the establishment of social justice, modernity, education, constitution and democracy is invaluable. The legacy of Jawahar of India and his ideals will always guide us.” Gandhi wrote on X.  
 
Earlier today, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi also paid tribute to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru 61st death anniversary at his memorial, Shanti Van, in Delhi with floral tribute on Tuesday morning.
 
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge wrote, “Humble tributes on the death anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru ji, the creator of modern India, the fearless guardian of democracy, the one who took India from zero to the peak, the one who made India develop in scientific, economic, industrial and various fields, the one who constantly gave the message of 'unity in diversity' to the country, our source of inspiration. 21st century India cannot be imagined without the contribution of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru". 
 
Jairam Ramesh, the general secretary in charge of communications for the Congress, also honored Nehru. He stated, "Today is the 61st death anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, who simply refuses to go away in spite of a systematic 6D effort being made - since 2014 especially - to defame, distort, deny, denigrate, diminish, and demolish him and his legacy". According to Ramesh, Nehru made the most significant and basic contributions to the development of modern India.
 
First Published: May 27 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

