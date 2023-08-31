Home / India News / Jaya Verma Sinha first woman to head Railway Board; succeeds Lahoti

Sinha is slated to retire on October 1, but will be re-employed the same day till her tenure gets over

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 4:25 PM IST
The government on Thursday appointed Jaya Verma Sinha the first woman CEO and Chairperson of the Railway Board, the apex decision-making body for the national transporter.

She was at the centre stage of the railways' media interactions recently when, as the Member (Operations and Business Development), she explained the complex signalling system after the tragic Balasore accident which killed nearly 300 people.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Jaya Verma Sinha, Indian Railway Management Services (IRMS), Member (Operations & Business Development), Railway Board to the post of Chairman & Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Railway Board," an order said.

She will assume charge on or after September 1 and her tenure will be till August 31, 2024.

Sinha is slated to retire on October 1, but will be re-employed the same day till her tenure gets over.

She succeeds Anil Kumar Lahoti.

An Alumnus of the Allahabad University, Sinha joined the Indian Railway Traffic Service in 1988 and worked in Northern Railway, S E Railway and Eastern Railway.

She also worked as Railway Advisor in the High Commission of India, Dhaka, Bangladesh for four years. The Maitree Express from Kolkata to Dhaka was inaugurated during her tenure in Bangladesh. She also worked as the Divisional Railway Manager, Eastern Railway, Sealdah Division.

First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 4:23 PM IST

