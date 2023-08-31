G20 India mobile app is a pocketbook of events leading to the summit

The G20 Summit, scheduled to be held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10, is just around the corner. Delhi is fully prepared to welcome foreign dignitaries. In case you missed the illuminated G20 signs along the capital’s main roads, the Pragati Maidan’s Rs 2,700 crore Bharat Mandapam, or the clearing of space in your local markets, don’t worry. You can now stay updated on all the happenings through your smartphones, using the G20 India app.

The app is available for download on both Android and iOS devices. The Android app has garnered more than 10,000 downloads since its release by the Ministry of External Affairs in November of the previous year.

Primarily designed as a platform for attendees, including foreign delegates and media, to register for various working groups and meetings held over the past six months as well as the upcoming Summit, the app also offers a comprehensive collection of information, media releases, images, maps, and details about the major G20 events for everyday users.

On the home screen, you can find tabs for the event calendar, a virtual tour of the summit venue, information about different event tracks, and profiles of individuals attending each event up to now.

For instance, the virtual tour of the summit venue allows users to view 360-degree HD images of the Bharat Mandapam’s interior. The central summit hall, bilateral lounges, meeting spaces, and amphitheatres are depicted in vivid detail, down to the intricate designs on carpets, upholstery and furniture. The app also provides detailed directions and maps to help you reach the venues, as well as the summit schedule and profiles of attending dignitaries, including heads of state and important cabinet ministers from member nations.

However, the app's focus isn't solely on the summit in Delhi or the capital itself; it also serves as a platform for introducing visiting dignitaries to the cultures of India's states and Union Territories (UTs). This is achieved primarily through an interactive map of host cities and a dedicated archive of cultural activities that have been part of several G20 working groups so far.

For instance, the map allows you to access individual state tourism departments by clicking on each host city. Under the media and sources section, you can explore specific cultural events featured in each working group meeting and read about cultural practices that inform such events, such as the Ganga aarti in Rishikesh or the history and significance of the ruins at Hampi, Karnataka.

The app also includes a dedicated page for "Exploring India," showcasing government initiatives such as "Incredible India" and the UPI, with links to dedicated websites.

In a recent addition, the app now features a "Citizen’s Corner" that allows users to register, connect, and interact with the 11 specific engagement groups operating under India’s presidency. These groups include B20, Civil 20, Startup 20, and more. Each engagement group provides a platform for non-governmental participants from G20 member countries to contribute to the policy-making process.

Since the app will be accessible for registration and use by citizens of all G20 nations, it also offers an option for access in multiple languages, including Hindi, English, Mandarin, Bahasa and others. It even includes speech-to-speech and text-to-text translation features, making it a valuable tool for visiting delegations when it comes to communication.

With a user-friendly interface and smooth navigation controls, the app serves as a compact guidebook for India's G20 presidency and a reference for its numerous state-sponsored initiatives across various industries.