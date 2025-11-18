Jeddah Consulate opens camp in Madina, Consul General meets crash survivor

The Consulate General of India in Jeddah has set up a camp office in Madina to assist the families of Indians who died in a bus accident involving Haj pilgrims in Saudi Arabia, the mission said on Tuesday.

Forty-four Indian Umrah pilgrims, including 42 from Telangana, were killed in a collision involving their bus and a fuel tanker near Madina in the wee hours of Monday.

The local authorities had confirmed that there is one Indian survivor, and he is undergoing medical treatment.

In a social media post, the Consulate said it has set up the camp office in the Indian Haj Pilgrims Office in Madina to assist the families of Indians who died in the accident.