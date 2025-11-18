Home / India News / Jeddah Consulate opens camp in Madina, Consul General meets crash survivor

Jeddah Consulate opens camp in Madina, Consul General meets crash survivor

Forty-four Indian Umrah pilgrims, including 42 from Telangana, were killed in a collision involving their bus and a fuel tanker near Madina in the wee hours of Monday

accident
In a social media post, the Consulate said it has set up the camp office in the Indian Haj Pilgrims Office in Madina to assist the families of Indians who died in the accident. (Representative photo: @ANI)
Press Trust of India Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 4:35 PM IST
The Consulate General of India in Jeddah has set up a camp office in Madina to assist the families of Indians who died in a bus accident involving Haj pilgrims in Saudi Arabia, the mission said on Tuesday.

Forty-four Indian Umrah pilgrims, including 42 from Telangana, were killed in a collision involving their bus and a fuel tanker near Madina in the wee hours of Monday.

The local authorities had confirmed that there is one Indian survivor, and he is undergoing medical treatment.

In a social media post, the Consulate said it has set up the camp office in the Indian Haj Pilgrims Office in Madina to assist the families of Indians who died in the accident.

In a separate post, the mission said Consul General Fahad Ahmed Khan Suri met Abdul Shoeb Mohammed, the lone survivor of the accident, who is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Madina.

"Concerned hospital authorities have informed that the best possible medical care is being provided to him. Consulate wishes him a speedy recovery," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :IndiaSaudi ArabiaBus accidentIndians

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

