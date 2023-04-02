Jharkhand BJP to stage agitation against Soren government on April 11

The Jharkhand unit of BJP will stage an agitation on April 11 against the Hemant Soren government over unemployment, corruption and "deteriorating" law and order situation in the state, a senior leader said on Sunday.

Jharkhand BJP chief Deepak Prakash said that people from 32,000 villages of the state will respond to the 'Chalo Ranchi' slogan and stage a massive stir in front of the secretariat in the state capital.

"Public anger is rising over the ruling dispensation's unfulfilled poll promise of 2019 to generate employment. The state government is knee-deep in corruption... financial irregularities are appalling. The law and order situation is also deteriorating. In protest against these issues, the stir will be staged," he said.

The decision to stage the agitation was taken on Saturday in a meeting of senior BJP leaders including state in-charge Laxmikant Bajpai, former chief minister Babulal Marandi, and Union ministers Arjun Munda and Annapurna Devi, he added.