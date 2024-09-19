Jharkhand files contempt petition over delayed High Court appointment: CJI

The State of Jharkhand has filed a contempt petition against the Union Government for the delay in appointing the Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court. This development was brought to light by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud on Thursday, during a conversation with Attorney General (AG) R Venkataramani, according to a report by LiveLaw. The AG, however, was unaware of the petition.

The exchange took place during a discussion about a separate petition concerning judicial appointments. The Attorney General requested an adjournment, as the matter is set to be heard the next day. He indicated that the Centre may soon finalise its decisions on pending Collegium recommendations for appointing High Court Chief Justices.

Sujit Narayan Prasad was appointed the acting Chief Justice of the High Court of Jharkhand on July 20, 2024 after Chief Justice Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi retired on July 19, 2024. Sarangi had served as Chief Justice for only two months and demitted from the office. Before Sarangi, Sanjaya Kumar Mishra had served as Chief Justice of Jharkhand HC from February 2, 2023 to December 28, 2023.

While the retirement age for Supreme Court judges is 65, high court judges must demit at the age of 62.

“The matter regarding the judges’ appointment which is listed tomorrow, I request this matter may be pushed by a week or so, I will be in a position to come back with something. Let it not be taken up tomorrow,” the AG told CJI Chandrachud, referring to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking prompt action on Collegium recommendations.

CJI Chandrachud rejected the adjournment request, pointing out that the list for the next day had already been published. He advised the AG to address the issue in court when the petitioner is present.

The Supreme Court Collegium recommended appointments for Chief Justices of eight High Courts on July 11, but these resolutions are still pending with the Union Government. During a hearing last week on the judicial appointments issue, the Attorney General cited “sensitive information” regarding the Collegium’s recommendations, resulting in the case being postponed to September 20.

In the interim, on September 17, the Collegium revised three of its earlier recommendations from the July 11 resolution. This ongoing adjustment highlights the complexities and delays involved in the judicial appointment process in India.