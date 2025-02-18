Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Jharkhand govt hikes DA of employees by 7%, effective from July 1, 2024

The DA for the government employees under the fifth pay commission was also hiked to 455 per cent from the existing 443 per cent, effective from July 1, 2024

The proposal was approved during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren. | File Image: Salary
Press Trust of India Ranchi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 7:56 PM IST
The Jharkhand government on Tuesday approved a 7-per cent hike in the dearness allowance (DA) of its employees, effective from July 1 last year, an official said.

Under the sixth central pay commission, the employees would be receiving DA of 246 per cent (of the basic pay) from the existing 239 per cent, he said.

The proposal was approved during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

The dearness relief to pensioners under the sixth pay commission was also increased by 7 percentage points to 246 per cent.

The DA for the government employees under the fifth pay commission was also hiked to 455 per cent from the existing 443 per cent, effective from July 1, 2024, Joint Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Ranjan told reporters.

A total of 12 proposals were cleared by the cabinet, including approval for the Jharkhand Micro, Small and Medium Units (MSME) Special Exemption Bill, 2025.

The cabinet also approved the Factories (Jharkhand Amendment) Bill, 2024 in order to comply with the Business Reforms Action Plan' prepared by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, under ease of doing business.

The main provision in it is to allow women labourers to work in factories with their consent from 7 pm to 6 am, another official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 7:56 PM IST

