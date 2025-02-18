LIVE news updates: PM Modi, President Droupadi Murmu set to meet Qatar's Emir today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu are set to meet Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, the Emir of Qatar, who arrived in India on Monday for a two-day state visit. The Amir of Qatar will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers, senior officials and business leaders, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement. The visit will provide "further momentum to our growing multifaceted partnership," it said.

Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has been appointed as the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led selection committee on Monday, effective February 19. He succeeded Rajiv Kumar, who had held the post since May 15, 2022. A 1988-batch Kerala cadre IAS officer, Gyanesh Kumar's term will run till January 26, 2029, days before the Election Commission is expected to announce the schedule of the next Lok Sabha election. Gyanesh Kumar, 61, had been serving as an Election Commissioner since March 15 last year. Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Dr Vivek Joshi has been appointed as an Election Commissioner. He is the first CEC to be appointed under the new law on the appointment of the members of the Election Commission (EC).

The Supreme Court is set to hear influencer Ranveer Allahbadia’s plea on Tuesday, seeking the clubbing of multiple FIRs filed against him for alleged crude remarks made on comedian Samay Raina's YouTube show, India’s Got Latent.