Jharkhand student protests: Talks with government fail to break impasse

The agitation by Jharkhand students and job aspirants over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations entered its 15th day on Saturday, with talks between the state government and protesters failing to break the deadlock.

The government held two rounds of discussions with different groups of protesting aspirants over the past two days. On Saturday, an eight-member delegation led by student leader Devendra Nath Mahto met a five-member government panel at the State Guest House in Ranchi. The meeting followed talks on Friday night with a 10-member delegation of the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch.

The protesters, however, decided to continue their agitation, maintaining that their demands, including cancellation of the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Civil Services Examination, must be met before they call off the protest.

What happened in the latest talks? The state government held talks with multiple student groups on Saturday after a first round of discussions on Friday. The Mahto-led group told the government that the protest would continue until all its demands were fulfilled. The students said the government's assurance of a quick decision was not enough to end the agitation. State ministers said the talks were held in a positive atmosphere and that the recruitment-related concerns raised by the students would be examined. The government panel also met representatives of student organisations, including the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), Jharkhand Chhatra Morcha and Adivasi Chhatra Sangha.

Government opens email channel for suggestions As the protests continue, Higher and Technical Education Minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu said the government has opened a dedicated email ID to collect suggestions from students and other stakeholders on recruitment reforms. The minister said the government would hold discussions with different student groups and take their concerns into account while formulating a reform policy. The administration has urged aspirants and other stakeholders to use the platform to submit suggestions on streamlining the recruitment process. Why are Jharkhand students protesting? The students have been protesting since July 5, after alleging irregularities in the 14th Civil Services Preliminary Examination conducted by JPSC on July 2.

ALSO READ: Jharkhand student protest: Here's why JPSC, JSSC aspirants are on strike The agitation has since expanded to include wider demands concerning examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). The protesters are seeking the cancellation of the 14th JPSC Civil Services Examination and other JSSC examinations conducted after 2019. They have also demanded an independent investigation into the alleged irregularities. What are their key demands? The protesters are demanding cancellation of the 14th JPSC Civil Services Examination and JSSC CGL, JSSC JE and PGT examinations conducted after 2019. They are also seeking a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities and strict action against those involved. Alternatively, they have demanded an independent probe by a panel of retired high court judges from outside Jharkhand.

For greater transparency, the students want the authorities to disclose category-wise cut-offs for UR, EWS, BC-I, BC-II, SC and ST candidates, along with OMR copies and response sheets. They have also called for a recruitment calendar on the lines of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Devendra Nath Mahto's hunger strike Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto has also been on hunger strike in support of the protesting aspirants. His fast entered its seventh day on Saturday. Mahto said his health was deteriorating, with his blood pressure and sugar levels falling. He also said a doctor had informed him about a chest infection and advised hospital admission.

Despite his health condition, Mahto maintained that the demands of the protesting students remained unchanged. How widespread is the agitation? The protest has been centred at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi, where students have been holding their indefinite Satyagraha. The agitation has also drawn support from other student organisations. On Friday, members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) marched towards Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence in support of the protesting students. The march was stopped near Sidho Kanho Park after protesters attempted to cross police barricades. A scuffle broke out between ABVP members and police, and eight to 10 protesters were detained, according to officials.