Jharkhand to launch campaign to include primitive tribes in voters' list

"Apart from this, a special enrolment campaign will be conducted for primitive tribes (PTGs) on November 28, homeless people on November 29, senior citizens above 80 years of age on November 30

Press Trust of India Ranchi
An enrolment drive will also be conducted at every polling booth of the state on four days -- October 28-29 and November 4-5, he said

A special drive to include the particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PTGs), sex workers and the homeless in the electoral roll will soon be launched in Jharkhand, a top official said.

An enrolment drive will also be conducted at every polling booth of the state on four days -- October 28-29 and November 4-5, he said.

"Apart from this, a special enrolment campaign will be conducted for primitive tribes (PTGs) on November 28, homeless people on November 29, senior citizens above 80 years of age on November 30, sex workers and third gender' on December 2 and physically challenged people on December 3," Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Jharkhand, K Ravi Kumar, said on Saturday.

Besides, an advance form that can be filled by 659,000 students, who are completing 18 years of age on January 1, 2024, to get included in the electoral roll, has also been made available, he said.

I appeal to the public to take full advantage of the drive and ensure that no eligible citizen is left out of the voters' list, the official added.

