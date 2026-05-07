JNPA cites trailer, driver shortages for delays in container evacuation

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) has clarified that all five of its container terminals are operating normally, without any congestion, attributing delays in import container evacuation to shortages of trailers and drivers arranged by Container Freight Stations (CFSs) and customs brokers.

India’s largest container port issued a statement on Thursday in light of recent advisories issued by the Container Freight Station Association of India (CFSAI) and the Brihanmumbai Customs Brokers Association (BCBA).

On average, JNPA receives 10–12 container vessels daily, handling around 22,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of containerised cargo (imports and exports) every day. Gate operations remain steady, with around 20,000 TEUs moving by road and 2,000 TEUs by rail, the authority noted.

JNPA said that import containers stacked at terminal yards are delivered only when trailers are placed by CFSs or customs brokers, making trailer availability their responsibility. “If drivers are unavailable due to vacation or absenteeism, CFSs and CBs must arrange immediate alternatives,” it added.

The authority further clarified that terminals have deployed additional manpower to expedite container delivery and that there is no situation where trailers are waiting for loading; rather, the number of trailers arriving has reduced due to driver shortages.