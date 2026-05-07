JNPA cites trailer, driver shortages for delays in container evacuation

JNPA’s total container storage capacity is 1.76 lakh TEUs. Under normal conditions, occupancy ranges between 90,000 and 1,00,000 TEUs. Due to increased transhipment cargo following geopolitical disturbances in the Middle East, occupancy as of May 7, 2026, stood at 1.18 lakh TEUs, or about 67 per cent of the total capacity.
Of this, only 26,000 TEUs are transhipment containers, which are not causing congestion. The higher occupancy is solely due to delays in trailer mobilisation by CFSs and customs brokers, JNPA noted.
JNPA reiterated that the pendency of import containers will only be resolved when CFSs and customs brokers urgently mobilise sufficient trailers and drivers.