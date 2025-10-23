Home / India News / JNU students' union elections on Nov 4; results to be declared on Nov 6

JNU students' union elections on Nov 4; results to be declared on Nov 6

The final list of candidates will be released by 7 pm, and a press briefing with space allotment for campaigning will follow at 8 pm

JNU (Photo: Wikipedia)
November 3 has been designated as No Campaign Day (Photo: Wikipedia)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 2:37 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The election committee of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union on Thursday released the tentative schedule for the 2025-26 student elections, with polling scheduled for November 4 and the results on November 6.

The election process will begin on October 24 with the display of the tentative voter list and commencement of corrections in it from 9 am to 5 pm.

Nomination forms will be issued on October 25 between 2 pm and 5 pm. The candidates can file their nominations on October 27 from 9:30 am to 5 pm. The list of valid nominations will be displayed at 10 am on October 28, followed by the withdrawal of nominations between 2 pm and 5 pm the same day.

The final list of candidates will be released by 7 pm, and a press briefing with space allotment for campaigning will follow at 8 pm.

The campaign period will feature school general body meetings (GBMs) from October 29 to 31, and a university general body meeting (UGBM) on November 1. The much-awaited presidential debate will be held on November 2.

November 3 has been designated as No Campaign Day'.

Polling will be held on November 4 in two sessions from 9 am to 1 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm with counting beginning at 9 pm. The final results will be declared on November 6, the notification signed by election committee chairperson Ravi Kant stated.

Earlier this month, the university constituted a grievance redressal cell to oversee the conduct of elections and handle any disputes.

Last year, Left-backed groups won three of the four central panel posts, while the ABVP secured the joint secretary's position, marking its first win in nearly a decade.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

World Bank to release another $200 mn for Amaravati capital project by Dec

LIVE news updates: Train services hit after IED blast damages track in Assam's Kokrajhar

Prez Murmu unveils bust of ex-President KR Narayanan at Kerala Raj Bhavan

More of my compositions used without my permission, Ilayaraaja tells HC

Respiratory issues, pregnancy complications surge in Kolkata post Diwali

Topics :Jawaharlal Nehru UniversityJNUJNU pollsJNUSU polls

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story