JNU students' union elections on Nov 4; results to be declared on Nov 6

The election committee of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union on Thursday released the tentative schedule for the 2025-26 student elections, with polling scheduled for November 4 and the results on November 6.
The election process will begin on October 24 with the display of the tentative voter list and commencement of corrections in it from 9 am to 5 pm.
Nomination forms will be issued on October 25 between 2 pm and 5 pm. The candidates can file their nominations on October 27 from 9:30 am to 5 pm. The list of valid nominations will be displayed at 10 am on October 28, followed by the withdrawal of nominations between 2 pm and 5 pm the same day.
The final list of candidates will be released by 7 pm, and a press briefing with space allotment for campaigning will follow at 8 pm.
The campaign period will feature school general body meetings (GBMs) from October 29 to 31, and a university general body meeting (UGBM) on November 1. The much-awaited presidential debate will be held on November 2.
November 3 has been designated as No Campaign Day'.
Polling will be held on November 4 in two sessions from 9 am to 1 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm with counting beginning at 9 pm. The final results will be declared on November 6, the notification signed by election committee chairperson Ravi Kant stated.
Earlier this month, the university constituted a grievance redressal cell to oversee the conduct of elections and handle any disputes.
Last year, Left-backed groups won three of the four central panel posts, while the ABVP secured the joint secretary's position, marking its first win in nearly a decade.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app