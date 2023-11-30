Home / India News / Joshimath crisis: Govt approves Rs 1,658 cr recovery, reconstruction plan

Joshimath was hit by landslide and ground subsidence and the central government has extended all necessary technical and logistical support to the state, a statement said

The recovery plan for Joshimath would be implemented in three years.
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 6:13 PM IST
The Centre on Thursday approved a Rs 1658.17 crore recovery and reconstruction plan for Joshimath in Uttarakhand which was affected by landslide and ground subsidence earlier this year.

The decision was taken by a high level committee, headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, according to an official statement.

The committee approved the Recovery and Reconstruction (R&R) plan of Rs 1658.17 crore for Joshimath, the statement said.

Under this plan, Rs 1079.96 crore of central assistance will be provided from the recovery and reconstruction window of the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

The Uttarakhand government will provide Rs 126.41 crore from its State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) towards relief assistance and Rs 451.80 crore from its state budget, including land acquisition cost for resettlement of Rs 91.82 crore.

Joshimath was hit by landslide and ground subsidence and the central government has extended all necessary technical and logistical support to the state, the statement said.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all technical agencies under the guidance of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) were put into action and they helped the state government in preparing the recovery plan for Joshimath expeditiously, it said.

The recovery plan for Joshimath would be implemented in three years, following the best practices, Build Back Better (BBB) principles, sustainability initiatives.

Thereafter, Joshimath will emerge as an excellent example of ecological sustainability, the statement said.

Topics :Uttarakhandcentral governmentlandslideInfrastructure investment

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 6:13 PM IST

