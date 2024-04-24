Home / India News / JP Morgan CEO Dimon commends Modi govt for Aadhaar, poverty alleviation

JP Morgan CEO Dimon commends Modi govt for Aadhaar, poverty alleviation

'He has taken 400 million people out of poverty', says American as he berates US liberal press's coverage of Indian leader

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon (Photo: Bloomberg)
Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Jamie Dimon, the chief executive of US banking giant JPMorgan Chase, has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and berated the “liberal press” for criticising him.

Dimon, in a webinar hosted by The Economic Club of New York, praised Modi's government for alleviating poverty and implementing reforms. “Modi has done an unbelievable job in India. I know the liberal press here; they beat the hell out of him. “He has taken 400 million people out of poverty," Dimon was quoted as saying.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Dimon criticised certain US government officials for allegedly imposing their views on how India should be governed, remarking that they are "fantasising".

India's digital programmes like Aadhaar and bank accounts for 700 million people have led to financial inclusion. "Every citizen, by hand or eyeball or by finger, is recognised. They have bank accounts for 700 million people. Their transferred payments are going through," he added.

Dimon praised India's education system and infrastructure as remarkable. He indirectly referenced the impact of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in curbing corruption arising from varying state tax systems.

Dimon described Modi as "tough" for challenging India’s old bureaucratic systems, suggesting a need for similar leadership elsewhere.

"And we need a little bit more of that here," he said.

In addition to his remarks on India, Dimon discussed various topics during the New York event, including the competitive landscape of global financial centres.

Dimon's comments coincide with Indian elections in which Modi is seeking a third consecutive term. With the first phase of elections over on April 19, the second phase voting is scheduled in a couple of days. Results of the elections will be declared on June 4 and Modi’s BJP has set its eyes on bagging at least 400 seats in the 543-seat strong Lok Sabha.

Also Read

Poverty rate in India between 4.5-5% in 2022-23; rural poverty at 7.2%: SBI

New Aadhaar rule may allow online mobile number change; check all updates

UPI transaction rules 2024: New regulations applicable from January 1

Explained: How to make payments using credit on UPI

RBI hikes UPI limit for hospital, educational payments: What does it mean?

Protesting TN farmers try climbing mobile tower in Delhi's Jantar Mantar

IED explosion damages bridge on NH 2 in ethnic violence-hit Manipur

Inheritance tax: Congress wants to snatch your kids' rights, says PM Modi

What did Sam Pitroda say about inheritance tax? All you need to know

Bengaluru to experience Zero Shadow Day today: What you need to know

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiBS Web ReportsLok Sabha electionsJPMorgan

First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 2:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story