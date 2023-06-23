Home / India News / JP Nadda, Dharmendra Pradhan pay tribute to Dr Syama Mukherjee in Odisha

JP Nadda, Dharmendra Pradhan pay tribute to Dr Syama Mukherjee in Odisha

JP Nadda and Dharmendra Pradhan later left for Bhawanipatna to attend Maha Jan Sampark Abhijan and other programs there

BJP National President JP Nadda and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan paid tribute to Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee on his 71st martyrdom day at a programme in Sambalpur, Odisha on Friday.

Several senior leaders of Odisha were also present on the occasion.

JP Nadda and Dharmendra Pradhan later left for Bhawanipatna to attend Maha Jan Sampark Abhijan and other programs there.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in the wreath-laying program of Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee on the occasion of his 71st death anniversary at Civil Hospital in Lucknow.

"I would like to pay homage to the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee on the occasion of his death anniversary. Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee became the Chancellor of the University of Calcutta at the age of 33. He played an important role in the freedom struggle of India. He played an important role to save Bengal from the grip of Britishers and stop the partition of India. When the country attained independence in 1947 then he served as India's first Minister for Industry and Supply," UP CM Yogi said in a release.

BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh and Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and other leaders also paid floral tributes to the founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee at Shaheedi Park ITO on Friday.

