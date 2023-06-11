Home / India News / 'Junoon', 'Buniyaad' actor Mangal Dhillon passes away after battling cancer

Actor Mangal Dhillon, who is known for working in shows such as 'Junoon' and 'Buniyaad' has passed away. He was suffering from cancer and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Ludhiana.

Last Updated : Jun 11 2023 | 12:20 PM IST
Actor Yashpal Sharma also confirmed the news and expressed his sorrow for his demise.

He posted on Facebook, "Mangal Dillon Ji RIP".

Many of his fans also remembered him for his acting skills. One of his fans tweeted, "Oh! He was a very good actor. I distinctly remember him from many serials - Junoon, Buniyad."

Another mentioned, "He was quite a suave villain. Watched him first in Buniyaad."

The Faridkot-based actor was also a producer-director and writer. He was not only a big name in Bollywood and TV, but also in Punjabi films. He worked in many Punjabi films and made a distinct identity for himself. Mangal Dhillon was seen in Rekha starrer 'Khoon Bhari Maang'. He also worked in other movies including 'Dayavan', 'Zakhmi Aurat', 'Vishwatma', 'Pyaar Ka Devta', ' Amba', 'Toofan Singh', 'Dalaal', and many more.

He was also part of well-known TV shows such as 'Katha Sagar', 'Kismat', 'Ghutan', 'Rishta', and 'Param Vir Chakra', among others. He played different characters on-screen and always gave his best.

First Published: Jun 11 2023 | 2:53 PM IST

