Home / India News / Justice Fathima Beevi, India's first woman judge of Supreme Court, dies

Justice Fathima Beevi, India's first woman judge of Supreme Court, dies

Kerala's Health Minister Veena George condoled her death by saying that the demise of Justice Beevi was extremely painful

BS Web Team New Delhi
(Photo: Twitter/@rajbhavan_tn)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2023 | 4:42 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Justice Fathima Beevi, India's first woman judge to be appointed to the Supreme Court, died on Thursday at a private hospital in Kerala's Kollam. She was 96.

Kerala's Health Minister Veena George condoled her death by saying that the demise of Justice Beevi was extremely painful. The minister said that Justice Beevi made a mark as the first woman judge of the Supreme Court and as the Tamil Nadu Governor.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


"She was a brave woman who had many records to her name. She was a personality who through her own life showed that willpower and a sense of purpose can overcome any adversity," George said in a statement.

About Justice Fathima Beevi

Born in Kerala's Pathanamthitta in April 1927, Beevi graduated from the University College, Trivandrum and studied law at the Law College in Trivandrum.

She enrolled as an advocate in November 1950 and worked her way up to become a district and sessions judge in 1974. She was elevated to the High Court in 1983 and became a permanent judge a year later.

She made history after she was elevated to the Supreme Court as a judge in 1989. She retired in 1992. After retiring, she served as a member of the National Human Rights Commission from 1993 to 1997 before becoming the Governor of Tamil Nadu till 2001. She was also awarded the Bharat Jyoti Award and the US-India Business Council (USIBC) Lifetime Achievement Award.

Also Read

Major Bakhtawar Singh Brar, one of oldest Army veterans, passes away at 109

Why half-nude body of man is normal but female body sexualised? Kerala HC

Govt slaps penalty on four firms that failed to hire female directors

Meet S Phangnon Konyak, Nagaland's 1st woman MP to preside over Rajya Sabha

Ashwin Dani, credited for success of Asian Paints, passes away at 79

Headquarters, Integrated Defence Staff, CSIR tie up for R&D in defence tech

Election Commission issues notice to Rahul Gandhi for 'panauti' jibe at PM

New FTAs, lower cost of power, logistics to help boost exports: PHDCCI

Wedding season gets a good start as Delhi sees 40,000 weddings on Nov 23

Need Sebi-like regulatory model for artificial intelligence: Sanjiv Sanyal

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Supreme CourtSC judgesBS Web ReportsKerala

First Published: Nov 23 2023 | 4:42 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Madhya Pradesh polls: Ladli Behna Yojana game changer for BJP, says Shivraj

Technology News

New regulation to tackle deepfakes soon: Vaishnaw meets social media cos

AI-chatbot Grok rolling out for XPremium+ subscribers from next week: Musk

India News

Air quality in Delhi continues to be under 'very poor' category, AQI at 395

Who is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the target of 'assassination bid' in the US

Economy News

Songs, cricket metaphors: RBI governor's way of conveying complex issues

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story