K'taka CM writes to PM Modi seeking cancellation of Revanna's passport

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written a second letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to take "prompt and necessary" actions to cancel the diplomatic passport of Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing charges of sexually abusing women.

He said that it is "disheartening" that his previous letter on the issue had not been acted-upon, despite the gravity of the situation.

The chief minister earlier on May 1 had written to Modi urging him to move the Ministries of External Affairs and Home Affairs to take swift action to cancel the diplomatic passport of Prajwal.

Recently, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the state government to probe the serial sex abuse charges against the MP, had also written to the Ministry of External Affairs to cancel his diplomatic passport, on the basis of an arrest warrant issued against him by the court.

"I write to you once again to draw attention to the grave series of incidents that Prajwal Revanna has been accused of committing. These incidents have not only shocked the conscience of the people of the State of Karnataka but have also caused a nationwide concern," Siddaramaiah said in his letter to the PM dated May 22.

He said, "It is shameful that Prajwal Revanna, a Member of Parliament from Hassan constituency, who is also contesting for re-election in the present general elections, and who is the grandson of a former Prime Minister, fled the country, the 27th of April, 2024 to Germany using his diplomatic passport bearing number D1135500 shortly after news of his heinous actions emerged and just a few hours before the first FIR was filed against him."



Accusing Prajwal of abusing his diplomatic privileges to flee the country and to escape criminal proceedings, the CM further said, the Government of Karnataka has taken prompt actions to meet the ends of justice by setting up a SIT for investigation of the matter.

The SIT is investigating the alleged crimes of Prajwal Revanna against women and is making efforts to secure the presence of the accused in order to face the criminal charges, he said.

"It is a matter of serious concern that the accused Prajwal Revanna has managed to remain in hiding to this day despite the issue of a Look Out Circular, a Blue Corner Notice and two notices by the Investigating Officer under section 41A CrPC.

"The FIR against Prajwal Revanna contains charges in the nature of rape, sexual assault, disrobing women and forcibly video-graphing sexual acts in order to threaten the victims," he noted.

Needless to emphasise that such abuse of privileges and deliberate acts of non-cooperation with the legal proceedings deserves serious action by the Central Government or its instrumentalities so as to secure the presence of the accused to face investigation and trial, Siddaramaiah said, "It is disheartening that my previous letter raising similar concerns on the issue has not, to the best of my knowledge, been acted -upon despite the gravity of the situation."





"Therefore, I urge you to kindly consider this matter with utmost seriousness and take prompt and necessary actions to cancel the diplomatic passport of Prajwal Revanna, under Section 10(3)(h) of the Passport Act, 1967 or under any other relevant law and secure his return to the country in the interest of public," he added.

The 33-year-old Prajwal, who is the grandson of JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and is the NDA's candidate from Hassan Lok Sabha segment, is facing charges of multiple instances of sexually abusing women.

Prajwal reportedly left for Germany on April 27, a day after Hassan went to polls, and is still at large. A 'Blue Corner Notice' seeking information on his whereabouts has already been issued by the Interpol, following a request by the SIT via the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

A Special Court for Elected Representatives had issued an arrest warrant against Prajwal Revanna, following an application moved by the SIT.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday had said there is no response yet from the Centre, regarding the request seeking cancellation of the diplomatic passport of Prajwal.

"Still nothing has come (from Centre). The Centre should also help us. That's what we are urging. There is no meaning in only criticising, within the framework of law, the Centre should also help us," Parameshwara said.