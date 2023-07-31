K'taka ministers hold talk with Foxconn Chairman on investments in state

Industries Minister M B Patil on Monday said that the Karnataka government had held "fruitful" discussions with Foxconn, a major iPhone assembler for Apple, about intended projects for which the company is keen to invest in the state.

Patil, IT/BT Minister Priyanka Kharge and Foxconn Chairman Young Liu were present at the discussions which took place at a private hotel in Chennai, a statement from the Industries Minister's office said.

Speaking about the meeting, Patil said that the industrial and investment policies of the state government are conducive to nurturing an ecosystem favouring the growth of industries.

Expressing happiness about the discussions, the minister said the talks held with the company chairman were "fruitful".

Senior state government officials were also present at the meeting.