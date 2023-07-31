Railway guard shoots dead senior, 3 others on Jaipur-Mumbai train

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable on Monday morning shot dead his senior colleague and three passengers in two bogies and a pantry car on board the moving Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express near Palghar railway station in Maharashtra, officials said. He was nabbed with his weapon later while trying to flee after passengers pulled the chain of the train which stopped near Mira Road station (on the Mumbai suburban network) at around 6 am.



Constable Chetan Singh (34) shot dead RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector Tika Ram Meena and another passenger in B5 coach with his automatic weapon. He then shot dead another passenger in a pantry car and one more passenger in S6 coach next to the pantry car after 5 am, a Railway official said. Earlier in the day, the GRP control room and a senior official had identified the accused as Chetan Kumar Choudhary.



In the afternoon, GRP commissioner Ravindra Shisve told reporters the constable has been identified as Chetan Singh.

Gover­nment Railway Police Commissioner Ravindra Shisve told media that the exact reason behind the incident was not known yet as an investigation is underway.