Kanchanjunga express accident: 9 killed, 41 injured, says railway ministry

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reached the accident site in the afternoon

Rescue work underway after a collision between the Kanchanjungha Express and a goods train, near Rangapani railway station, on Monday, June 17, 2024. At least 15 people were killed and 60 others suffered injuries, according to officials. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2024 | 7:16 PM IST
Seven passengers and two railway staffers were killed and 41 more injured in the Kanchanjunga Express accident in West Bengal's Darjeeling district on Monday, according to figures released by the railway ministry.

In a statement, the ministry said nine people suffered grievous injuries and 32 simple or minor injuries.

The "Up line" has been cleared and train operations have started, it said and added that "the 'Down line' will also be cleared shortly".

The Kanchanjunga express, going to Sealdah in West Bengal from Agartala in Tripura, was on the "Down line" and a goods train rammed into it from behind near the New Jalpaiguri station, around 600 km from Kolkata.

ALSO READ: Kanchanjunga Express train accident highlights: Restoration and rescue work underway, say officials

According to initial ground reports based on the statements of the local police, 15 people were said to have lost their lives in the accident. However, the ministry clarified that the number of deaths is nine, so far.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reached the accident site in the afternoon, the ministry said.

First Published: Jun 17 2024 | 7:16 PM IST

