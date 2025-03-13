Gold, cash, and scandal: Ranya Rao makes shocking smuggling confession

Ranya Rao, the Kannada actor accused of smuggling gold from Dubai recorded a statement with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI). In her statement to the DRI, Rao mentioned that this was her first time smuggling gold.

She explained to the DRI officials about her frequent trips to Dubai and how she smuggled gold. She said she never bought or brought gold from Dubai before, according to a report in India Today.

Ranya's remark comes a day after the Karnataka government withdrew its order directing the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to investigate the case and probe ‘possible lapses’ and dereliction of duty by police officers at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda Airport. The probe was ordered on Monday night.

Ramachandra Rao, a DGP-rank officer of the state, who is currently serving as the managing director of the State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation, has now come under the agencies’ radar for his alleged involvement in the gold smuggling case of his stepdaughter. After the CID probe order was withdrawn, another order was issued which mentioned that Gaurav Gupta, the additional chief secretary of Karnataka would probe the possible role of Ranya’s stepfather.

Here’s what happened so far

A Special Court for Economic Offences in Bengaluru reserved its decision on Ranya Rao’s bail plea in connection with her gold smuggling case on Wednesday. The court is likely to pronounce the judgement on Friday.

On Monday, the actor, after a hearing at the Special Court, was sent to judicial custody till March 24. Before that, she was in DRI’s custody for three days, during which she alleged mistreatment by the officials, claiming that she was verbally abused when she hesitated to respond to some of their questions.

Case against Ranya Rao

The Kannada actor was detained at the Kempegowda International Airport for allegedly smuggling gold. She came under DRI’s radar after her frequent visits to Dubai. After searching, the agency seized gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore. After the recovery, the search operation was carried out at her residence and officials were able to recover gold jewellery worth Rs 2.06 crore along with cash worth Rs 2.67 crore.