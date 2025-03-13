Delhi's air quality improves to 'moderate' category, AQI drops to 162

Air quality across Delhi-NCR remained in the 'poor' or 'moderate' category. The averge AQI of Delhi for past 24 hours was at 228, at 4 pm on March 12.

While Haryana's Gurugram had an AQI of 259. Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh reported AQIs of 149 and 136, respectively. (Photo: PTI)