The Supreme Court on Friday upheld a decision to cancel the allotment of 125 acres of industrial land in Uttar Pradesh to the Kamla Nehru Memorial Trust (KNMT), citing lack of due diligence and a failure to uphold “public interest” in the allocation process.

The land parcel had been allotted by the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation (UPSIDC) to the trust in 2003 for floriculture. However, the apex court found the process unusually swift and lacking proper evaluation.

ALSO READ: Supreme Court calls crypto laws obsolete, urges govt to act on regulation The court said that it is necessary that the procedure for industrial land allotment meet the standards of administrative propriety, particularly in light of the public trust doctrine mandating that “public resources be managed with due diligence, fairness and in conformity with public interest.”

The court criticised the manner in which the land was allotted, stating: “UPSIDC allotted the Subject Land to KNMT within merely two months of application, raising questions about the thoroughness of the evaluation. Furthermore, during the pendency of this dispute, UPSIDC demonstrated remarkable alacrity in considering alternative allotments to M/s. Jagdishpur Paper Mills Ltd.”

The 125-acre plot is located in the Utelwa Industrial Area of Jagdishpur in Sultanpur district. In 2017, the Allahabad High Court had ruled to cancel the allotment, prompting KNMT to appeal the decision.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh dismissed the appeal, affirming the HC’s judgment.

The state government and UPSIDC have been directed to re-allot the 125 acres of land through a transparent and fair process that not only ensures due procedure but also advances broader public goals such as regional development and environmental sustainability.