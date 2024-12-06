New pilot duty, rest hours can be implemented from July 2025: DGCA to HC

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) told the Delhi High Court on Friday that the proposed norms on duty and rest timings for pilots could only be implemented from July 2025 in a phased manner.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for DGCA, said the civil aviation regulator was looking to notify the new flight duty time limitation (FDTL) norms by July 2025, to be implemented in a phased manner.

The implementation of the revised rules regarding duty and rest hours for pilots has already been delayed by over six months.

FDTL norms are crucial as they guarantee sufficient rest for pilots, minimising the risk of untoward incidents. The revised FDTL norms, which were issued in January, provide pilots with increased rest time.

While the regulator initially set June 1, 2024 deadline for airlines to implement the new rules, it reversed its decision to do so after airlines expressed concerns that they would have to reduce approximately 15-20 per cent of flights to comply with the norms.

On April 1 this year, the Delhi High Court had asked the DGCA about its plans for implementing the new norms.

More From This Section

Justice Tara Vitasta Ganju on Friday questioned the aviation regulator why the norms could not be notified sooner since they were ready for implementation in January 2024. The court told the DGCA to consider implementation of the proposed norms from early 2025.

Justice Ganju also told the DGCA to hold a meeting, as part of a mediation exercise, with the pilots’ associations, airlines and Ministry of Civil Aviation on December 18 to come out with a timeline for the implementation of the proposed FDTL norms.

The case will be heard again in January 2025.

The court was hearing petitions by the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP), the Air India Pilots’ Union, the Indian Pilots’ Guild, and the Indian Commercial Pilots’ Guild.

In a letter to major Indian carriers in April this year, the DGCA had said: "In light of the observations made by the Honourable Court during the aforesaid hearing, you may kindly indicate the timeline required to prepare a road map for implementation of the revised FDTL norms and the timeline for subsequent implementation of the same."

The regulator said that the revised FDTL norms were "deferred" in March to enable the airlines to prepare their road map for the implementation of the rules.

In a bid to ensure better fatigue management, the DGCA on January 8 this year revamped the 2019 FDTL regulations. The latest rules include additional rest for pilots, revision of night duty regulations, and directions for airlines to submit pilot fatigue reports.

The new mandate has increased weekly rest periods for flight crew to 48 hours in a week from the current 36 hours.

The definition of “night” in the revised FDTL regulations has also been tweaked. While previously, “night” was defined as the time between midnight and 5 am, now it will be between midnight and 6 am.