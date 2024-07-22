Kanwar Yatra 2024: Know significance, routes and important guidelines

Every year, the devotees of Lord Shiva undertake the Kanwar Yatra, a pilgrimage that holds special significance for millions of Hindu devotees. The yatra begins on the first day of the Hindu month Sawan which usually falls in July. This year, the auspicious month will begin on July 22, and end on August 6.

During this yatra, the devotees carry sacred water from the Ganges river and offer it to Shiva temples, primarily at Baidyanath, Jharkhand and Haridwar, Uttarakhand. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Kanwar Yatra 2024: Significance of Kanwar The Kanwar Yatra is more than just a pilgrimage, it is a journey of devotion, faith and penance. It is believed that offering Ganges water to lord Shiva brings immense blessings and spiritual merit. It symbolises the unwavering faith and desire to seek the divine blessings of Lord Shiva.

The word ‘Kanwar’ is used to describe the bamboo pole, with two pitchers attached on both sides, to be carried by the Kanwar Yatris through their journey. These pitchers are filled with Ganga Jal and then devotees start their journey by foot. Devotees wear saffron t-shirts and shorts while entering into this divine journey and the government organises several camps to offer food, water and medical care to all the devotees.

Devotees sing bhajans and chant mantras of Lord Shiva during this auspicious yatra and believe that Lord Shiva fulfils all their wishes. The most difficult form of the Kanwar Yatra is Dak Kanwar.

What is Dak Kanwar?

Dak Kanwar is one of the forms of Kanwar Yatra, but this one is considered the most challenging one. In this practice, the devotees carry holy Ganga water and run and walk briskly without resting till they reach their destination, i.e., Shiv Dham, where they offer the water to Lord Shiva and complete their journey. Another thing that all the devotees should take care of is that they have to complete their journey within 24 hours.

More From This Section

Importance of Dak Kanwar

Dak Yatra has been part of Indian culture and religion for centuries symbolising devotion, faith and inner strength. This Yatra needs intense devotion, dedication, self-discipline and adherence to rules to complete this journey. It is believed that performing this yatra purifies sins from this life as well as past lives granting salvation. It is considered a pure means of self-purification and a way to earn the blessing of Lord Shiva.

Kanwar Yatra 2024 Routes

There are many prominent routes to undertake the Kanwar Yatra, with major ones starting from three places – Haridwar, Gaumukh, and Gangotri. These are the locations from where devotees collect sacred Ganga water and begin their journey to reach Shiva temple. Here are some of the key routes devotees should know before embarking on their spiritual journey:

Haridwar Route: This route is the most popular route where devotees travel from Haridwar to Neelkanth Mahadev Temple in Rishikesh or Baghpat's Pura Mahadev temple in Uttar Pradesh.

Gaumukh Route: Some devotees begin their journey from Gaumukh, the source of the Ganges, and travel to their respective destinations.

Gangotri Route: Another significant route is at Gangotri where devotees carry water to temples like Kashi Vishwanath in Varanasi or Baidhyanath Dham in Deoghar, Jharkhand.

Sultanganj to Deoghar Route: This is the route where devotees collect water from the Ganges at Sultanganj and travel to the Baidyanath temple in Deoghar, which is around 105 kilometres away.

Kanwar Yatra 2024: Important Guidelines

All the devotees need to be aware of certain guidelines to ensure a safe and peaceful pilgrimage. Here are some important points to keep in mind before starting Kanwar Yatra: