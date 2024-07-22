Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

BSF to facilitate return of students from violence-hit Bangladesh

More than 100 people have been killed in the clashes that broke out weeks ago, according to reports from Dhaka, though the exact number of deaths is not yet clear

Protest, Bangladesh Protest, Students clash
Bangladesh has been reeling under deadly clashes, with protesting students demanding that the Sheikh Hasina-led government scrap a controversial job quota system. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
The BSF South Bengal Frontier has set up "special help desks" at Integrated Check Posts (ICP) along the India-Bangladesh border to facilitate the safe return of students from the violence-torn neighbouring country.

Officials said it is in touch with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) to coordinate the safe evacuation of students, even during night-time operations.

The BSF has successfully assisted in the return of 572 Indian students, 133 Nepalese students and four Bhutanese students so far, the border guarding force said in a statement.

"Amid this unrest, many Indian, Nepalese and Bhutanese students studying in various educational institutions in Bangladesh are being sent back to their countries. The BSF South Bengal Frontier has set up special help desks at ICP Petrapole, LCS Gede, Ghojadanga, and Mahadipur to facilitate the safe return of these students," a BSF statement said.

"The BSF is in constant touch with BGB. This coordination has ensured the safe evacuation of students even during nighttime operations. To further enhance the efficiency of the process, the immigration desk at ICP Petrapole will now be open 24/7, ensuring uninterrupted and safe passage for all students returning home," BSF DIG A K Arya said.

Bangladesh has been reeling under deadly clashes, with protesting students demanding that the Sheikh Hasina-led government scrap a controversial job quota system.

The protesters have been demanding an end to a quota system that reserves up to 30 per cent of government jobs for relatives of veterans who fought in Bangladesh's war of independence in 1971 against Pakistan.

More than 100 people have been killed in the clashes that broke out weeks ago, according to reports from Dhaka, though the exact number of deaths is not yet clear.

On Sunday, the Supreme Court of Bangladesh scrapped most job quotas that caused deadly unrest in the country, scaling down government jobs for veterans' descendants to 5 per cent, ruling that 93 per cent be allocated on merit.


First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

