Kapil Sibal urges PM Modi to pass resolution to express national sentiment

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Friday suggested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold a special session of Parliament and pass a resolution unanimously to express the nation's sentiments to the world following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

"I have a few suggestions for the Prime Minister. A special session of the Parliament must be held to discuss and get suggestions from everyone. The nation is standing with him... A terrorist is a terrorist; he has no religion. A resolution must be passed unanimously to express the sentiment of the nation in front of the world," Sibal said, addressing a press conference in the national capital.

He further suggested sending a delegation of ruling and Opposition MPS to countries such as Africa, the US, Europe, and other countries to raise awareness about the situation.

"We should send a delegation of the ruling and Oppostion MPs to countries like Africa, the US, Europe, China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Russia and South America, so that we can tell them on a global level about the situation. We will not be able to create diplomatic pressure if we don't take this step," Sibal added.

Kapil Sibal stated that a resolution must be passed in the UN Security Council, and they should determine whether China supports it or opposes it.

"We should tell all major nations that have trade with Pakistan that they cannot come to our market if they have trade with Pakistan... We should present this point in every diplomatic initiative. The United Nations should create pressure. A resolution must be passed in the Security Council, and we should see whether China supports it or goes against it. We have to take these diplomatic initiatives," Sibal said.

Also Read

Terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured.

Following the attack, India has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

In the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah, India decided to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism and has closed the integrated Attari Check Post.

India has also declared the officials of the Pakistani High Commission persona non grata and ordered them to leave India within a week. The country further decided to cancel any visas provided under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) and ordered Pakistan to leave the country within 48 hours.

Meanwhile, families of victims of the Pahalgam terror attack mourned the loss of their loved ones as they urged the government to take strong action against the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

The Indian Army is on a high alert, launching several search operations to neutralise the terrorists following the attack in Pahalgam on April 22, in which 26 people were killed.