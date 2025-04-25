'Invite sent before Pahalgam attack': Neeraj Chopra on Arshad Nadeem row

India’s two-time Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra has spoken out for the first time on the controversy surrounding the invitation extended to Pakistani javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem for the upcoming Neeraj Chopra Classic . In a statement posted on social media, the star athlete responded to the backlash and clarified the timeline of the invite.

“It has been incredibly painful,” Neeraj wrote in an emotional social media post. Chopra confirmed that the invitation to Nadeem was sent two days before the terror attack in Pahalgam, and made it clear that, given the tragic events, Nadeem’s participation is now completely out of the question.

“I am usually a man of few words, but that doesn’t mean I will stay silent when I see something wrong — especially when my love for the country and the honour of my family are being questioned.”

The Tokyo Olympics gold medalist also shared the personal impact the controversy has had, revealing that both he and his family have been subjected to a wave of hate and abuse.

“My family has been unfairly dragged into this,” he said, urging the public to understand the full context and not jump to conclusions.

Meanwhile, Arshad Nadeem, Pakistan’s top javelin thrower, has officially confirmed that he will not participate in the NC Classic , citing his preparations for the upcoming Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea, scheduled from May 27 to 31.

While he appreciated Neeraj Chopra’s invitation, Nadeem said his focus is on reaching peak form for the continental meet. He is set to leave for Korea on May 22, which makes it unfeasible for him to take part in the Neeraj Chopra Classic.

What is the Neeraj Chopra Classic?

Scheduled for May 24 at Bengaluru’s Sree Kanteerava Stadium, the Neeraj Chopra Classic is being hailed as a milestone moment in Indian athletics.

Recognised with Gold Label status by World Athletics, the event is now the highest-rated athletics meet ever hosted in India.

Organised by Neeraj Chopra in collaboration with JSW Sports, the Athletics Federation of India, and World Athletics, the one-day event aims to shine a global spotlight on the sport of javelin throwing and elevate India’s presence in international track and field.

World-class line-up set to compete

The 2025 edition of the Classic will feature a star-studded international roster, including Olympic medalists and world champions:

- Anderson Peters (Grenada) – Double World Champion | PB: 93.07m

- Thomas Rohler (Germany) – 2016 Olympic Gold Medalist | PB: 93.90m

- Julius Yego (Kenya) – 2015 World Champion, Olympic Silver Medalist | PB: 92.72m

- Curtis Thompson (USA) – 2023 Pan-American Champion | PB: 87.76m

- Genki Dean (Japan) – Asian Games Bronze Medalist | PB: 84.28m

- Luiz Mauricio da Silva (Brazil) – South American standout | PB: 85.91m

- Rumesh Pathirage (Sri Lanka) – Rising South Asian star | PB: 85.45m

Indian line-up yet to be announced

The Indian contingent is expected to include names like DP Manu, Shivpal Singh, and other emerging talents, with the final squad set to be revealed soon.