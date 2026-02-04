K'taka Assembly passes resolution against VB-G RAM G, wants MNREGA back

The Karnataka Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution urging the Centre to immediately repeal VB-G RAM G and reinstate MGNREGA amid walkout by the opposition BJP and its ally JD(S).

The resolution was moved by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday, which was accepted by the House today.

Opposition Leader R Ashoka said the party opposes the resolution moved by the ruling Congress and supports the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajivika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G).

He also reiterated his party's demand that Excise Minister R B Timmapur should resign as there was a large scale corruption to the tune of ₹6,000 crore in the Excise Department.