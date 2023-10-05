Karnataka briefs central team visiting state to assess drought situation

The Karnataka government on Wednesday informed the 10-member inter-ministerial central team (IMCT), which is on a four-day visit to take stock of the drought situation, that this time the state is facing a "green drought", and requested that the assessment be made based on factors like crop growth and yield.

The IMCT, led by the Joint Secretary of the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, today met the Cabinet Subcommittee on Disaster Management -- consisting of the state's cabinet ministers and top officials -- and followed it up by meeting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The team will visit drought-hit districts such as Belagavi, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Dharwad, Gadag, Koppal, Ballari, Vijayanagar, Chikballapur, Tumakuru, Chitradurga, Davangere and Bengaluru Rural.

"We have discussed the drought situation in detail with the central team and have given them the entire picture of its effect, especially on the farmers and their financial condition. We have also shared with them information on crop loss, estimates of loss -- in how much acreage, along with data, statics and spot inspection reports, for about two hours," Revenue Minister Krishne Byre Gowda said.

Speaking to reporters here after the meeting, he said the central team will divide themselves into three sub-teams and will visit eleven districts, starting from today till Sunday.

"State government officials and scientists from agriculture universities have also been appointed to accompany them. After the visit, we will once again hold discussions with them on Monday," he said.

As many 195 taluks have been declared drought hit by the state government, in accordance with the central government's guidelines.

On September 22, the state cabinet approved the drought memorandum and it was submitted online to the Centre on the same night.

Noting that thereafter on the advice of the chief minister, Gowda who also heads the cabinet subcommittee said he had sought an appointment with the Union Home and Agriculture Ministers to discuss the drought situation, through the resident commissioner, but till now there has been no response to it. However on the basis of the state's request, they have constituted and sent a central team for inspection.

The state has tried to highlight to the central team that there was 56 per cent rain deficit in June. In July it was slightly better than normal, and in August there was 73 per cent deficit -- which led to "irrecoverable effects" on the agriculture and related activities, Gowda said.

"Thereafter, a bit of rains in September might have resulted in crops having life to an extent, but normal yield cannot be expected from them. So during the visit, the team may find some crops, and we have requested the team not to take it alone into account, and instead talk to farmers and scientists about the possible yield from such crops," he said, pointing out that Karnataka this time in a way is facing a "green drought".

A green drought is generally understood to mean a period when there is limited rainfall due to which there is growth of new plants, but the growth is insubstantial.

Noting that while in some places, the crops have been completely damaged and in other places despite germination, the crops' growth has not been at normal levels or there has not been proper yield, with grains not forming in many cases, the minister said the central team has been requested to analyse this in detail during the visit.

He highlighted the fact that the state government during the meeting had put pressure on the team regarding the changes to be made in the guidelines to declare drought, and informed them that there are greater number of small and marginal farmers in Karnataka compared to the central government's figures.

He said the team has been informed that the figure of 195 drought-hit taluks is not final, as 32 out of the remaining 41 taluks are facing a shortage of rains as well.

"According to our assessment -- out of them, as per central guidelines, about 15 taluks may be eligible to be drought-hit. So, on Monday the cabinet subcommittee will meet again and send the second list of about 15 taluks for ground verification, as part of the process to declare them as drought hit," he added.

Responding to a question, Gowda said the total rainfall deficit in the state is 28 per cent so far for the kharif season, and in the rabi season, according to Meteorological department forecast, the rains may be normal or below normal.

He said the central team was appreciative of the state's drought memorandum terming it as "comprehensive" and "very well prepared".

The minister said that as per norms, the state has asked for Rs 4,860 crore as drought relief from the Centre, while the actual loss is estimated to be between Rs 25,000-30,000 crore.