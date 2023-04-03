Home / India News / Karnataka CM Bommai confirms he will seek reelection from Shiggaon

Karnataka CM Bommai confirms he will seek reelection from Shiggaon

The Chief Minister hit out at the Congress alleging that there was large-scale corruption and uncertainty in the country when the UPA was in power, which impacted the country's economy

Bengaluru
Karnataka CM Bommai confirms he will seek reelection from Shiggaon

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 4:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday confirmed he would seek reelection from his home town of Shiggaon in Haveri district in the Assembly elections.

Stating that there is "pro-incumbency" in the state, Bommai said a lot of changes have taken place in the country after the BJP-led government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power.

"I will contest from Shiggaon in Haveri," Bommai told reporters.

He added that the ruling BJP was fully prepared to face the election. "We are seeking votes based on our performance".

The Chief Minister hit out at the Congress alleging that there was large-scale corruption and uncertainty in the country when the UPA was in power, which impacted the country's economy.

Bommai has been the state's Chief Minister since July 2021.

Topics :KarnatakaKarnataka pollsAssembly polls

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 3:46 PM IST

Also Read

Joe Biden's reelection bid now faces resistance from some Democrats

Govt committed on quota issue: Karnataka CM amid protests by Panchamasalis

Carry out relief work on priority in flood-hit areas: Karnataka CM Bommai

Aero India 2023: Karnataka to add to strength of defence, says Bommai

Karnataka's 'pro-people' budget likely to be presented on Feb 17: CM Bommai

Parliament passes antitrust legislation on overseas mergers & acquisitions

JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy to file nomination from Channapatna on April 19

Mamata greets Rahul in morning and attacks him in evening: Sambit Patra

Rahul gets bail in defamation case; hearing in Surat court on April 13

Lok Sabha adjourned till April 5 amid Opposition protests over Adani issue

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story