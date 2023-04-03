Home / India News / Mamata greets Rahul in morning and attacks him in evening: Sambit Patra

Mamata greets Rahul in morning and attacks him in evening: Sambit Patra

Patra was addressing a press meet at the new state BJP office in Salt Lake

Kolkata
Mamata greets Rahul in morning and attacks him in evening: Sambit Patra

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 3:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Accusing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of doublespeak, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Monday said the TMC chairperson greets Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the morning and attacks him in the evening.

Patra was addressing a press meet at the new state BJP office in Salt Lake.

Asked about Banerjee and her Trinamool Congress expressing support to Gandhi against his disqualification from the Lok Sabha, Patra said, "she sends a bouquet to Rahul ji in the morning and greets him. However, in the evening she speaks against Rahul."

Reacting to Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha on March 26, Banerjee had said "in PM Modi's New India, Opposition leaders have become the prime target of BJP."

"While BJP leaders with criminal antecedents are inducted in the cabinet, opposition leaders are disqualified for their speeches - we have witnessed a new low for our constitutional democracy," she had said in a tweet.

Topics :Mamata BanerjeeRahul GandhiBJPSambit PatraPolitics

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 3:44 PM IST

Also Read

Mamata Banerjee scared of losing popular support: BJP state President

Some people conspiring against Bengal, trying to defame us: Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee to attend PM-convened meeting in New Delhi on Dec 5

CJI Lalit restored public confidence in judicial system: CM Mamata

Vande Bharat pelted with stones in Bengal's Malda; BJP demands NIA probe

Rahul gets bail in defamation case; hearing in Surat court on April 13

Lok Sabha adjourned till April 5 amid Opposition protests over Adani issue

West Bengal violence: BJP demands Mamata Banerjee's resignation, NIA probe

Karnataka polls: BJP to finalise first list on April 8, says CM Bommai

Trai plans to repeal regulation on dial-up, leased line internet service

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story