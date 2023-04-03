Home / India News / JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy to file nomination from Channapatna on April 19

Kumaraswamy in the current Assembly represents Channapatna while Ramanagara is represented by his wife and Nikhil's mother Anitha Kumaraswamy

Ramanagara (K'taka)
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 4:05 PM IST
JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Monday said that he will be filing his nomination as a candidate from Channapatna segment on April 19, for the Assembly polls in Karnataka to be held on May 10.

He said his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy will be filing his papers as the party's candidate from neighbouring Ramanagara on April 17.

Kumaraswamy in the current Assembly represents Channapatna while Ramanagara is represented by his wife and Nikhil's mother Anitha Kumaraswamy.

Nikhil, an actor-turned-politician and JD(S) party youth wing president, had lost the 2019 Lok Sabha poll from the party bastion of Mandya to BJP-backed independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh, another actor-turned politician.

JD(S) announced its first list of 93 candidates in December.

Kumaraswamy said he and JD(S) state president C M Ibrahim will be meeting this evening and if possible the second list of candidates will be released.

"For 40-50 constituencies candidates list is ready, it will be cleared. The third list may take four to five days," he added.

Topics :JDSKumaraswamyKarnataka

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 3:50 PM IST

