Karnataka conman held for duping several businessmen in multi-crore fraud

Mangaluru City Police has arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly defrauding multiple businessmen through fake loan and land schemes, India Today reported on Friday. The operation was led by Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy and ACP Ravish Nayak.

The accused, Rohan Saldanha of Jepinamogaru area, allegedly scammed crores of rupees from victims by offering bogus loans of up to ₹500 crore and promising profitable real estate deals, the report added. He collected advance payments ranging from ₹50 lakh to ₹4 crore as “stamp duty” — after which he reportedly cut all communication and disappeared.

According to the India Today report, one of Saldanha’s bank accounts recorded over ₹40 crore in transactions within three months. City police suspect the actual fraud total could be much higher.