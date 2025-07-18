PM Kisan Samman 20th instalment : Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not announced the release of the next tranche of ₹2,000 in July, while millions of farmers await the 20th instalment of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. The 19th instalment of PM Kisan, which is credited every four months, was released in February 2025. Last year, the instalment was credited on time in the month of June, but the amount has been postponed this year.

At a public meeting in Motihari (East Champaran) on July 18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was reportedly anticipated to announce the release of the 20th instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana to over 9.8 crore farmers nationwide. Millions of eligible farmers could receive a direct payment of ₹2,000 into their bank accounts if PM Modi presses the button. However, no such announcement was made in the PM's speech.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 20th Instalment: How to avail? a) Keep your bank account linked with your Aadhaar card. b) View Aadhar seeding with bank account status. c) Keep DBT option active in Aadhaar-seeded bank account d). Finish the e-KYC process e). View Aadhaar seeding status under the Know Your Status' module in the PM Kisan Portal. PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 20th Instalment: Steps to update land address? Step 1: Go to the PM Kisan’s website at https://pmkisan.gov.in. Step 2: Press on ‘State Transfer Request’ on the homepage under ‘Farmers Corner’. Step 3. Enter the ‘Registration Number’ or ‘Aadhaar Number’.

Step 4: Fill in the captcha code and press on ‘Get OTP’ Step 5: Fill in the OTP Step 6: Upload ‘proof of cultivable land’ in your name (land records, khasra/khatoni, etc.) Step 7: Review changes and send the form online. Why is the PM Kisan 20th instalment getting delayed? Farmers' accounts have not yet been credited with the 20th instalment of June 2025. The payment for qualified farmers is anticipated to be released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi this month. February, June, and October are typically when the PM Kisan instalment is released. This year, many anticipated a similar timeline. However, as the date has not yet been formally announced, it appears that the 20th instalment has been delayed this time.