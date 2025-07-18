Home / India News / PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 20th instalment not released today: What to know

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 20th instalment not released today: What to know

The 20th instalment of the 'PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana' is not released today to over 9.8 crore farmers nationwide, on July 18, according to multiple unconfirmed reports

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 20th instalment may be released today
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 20th instalment may be released today
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 4:25 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
PM Kisan Samman 20th instalment : Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not announced the release of the next tranche of ₹2,000 in July, while millions of farmers await the 20th instalment of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. The 19th instalment of PM Kisan, which is credited every four months, was released in February 2025. Last year, the instalment was credited on time in the month of June, but the amount has been postponed this year.
 
At a public meeting in Motihari (East Champaran) on July 18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was reportedly anticipated to announce the release of the 20th instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana to over 9.8 crore farmers nationwide. Millions of eligible farmers could receive a direct payment of ₹2,000 into their bank accounts if PM Modi presses the button. However, no such announcement was made in the PM's speech.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 20th Instalment: How to avail?

a) Keep your bank account linked with your Aadhaar card.
b) View Aadhar seeding with bank account status.
c) Keep DBT option active in Aadhaar-seeded bank account
d). Finish the e-KYC process
e). View Aadhaar seeding status under the Know Your Status' module in the PM Kisan Portal.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 20th Instalment: Steps to update land address?

Step 1: Go to the PM Kisan’s website at https://pmkisan.gov.in.
Step 2: Press on ‘State Transfer Request’ on the homepage under ‘Farmers Corner’.
Step 3. Enter the ‘Registration Number’ or ‘Aadhaar Number’.
Step 4: Fill in the captcha code and press on ‘Get OTP’
Step 5: Fill in the OTP
Step 6: Upload ‘proof of cultivable land’ in your name (land records, khasra/khatoni, etc.)
Step 7: Review changes and send the form online.

Why is the PM Kisan 20th instalment getting delayed? 

Farmers' accounts have not yet been credited with the 20th instalment of June 2025. The payment for qualified farmers is anticipated to be released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi this month. 
 
February, June, and October are typically when the PM Kisan instalment is released. This year, many anticipated a similar timeline. However, as the date has not yet been formally announced, it appears that the 20th instalment has been delayed this time.

Who is eligible for the PM Kisan Yojana Scheme 2025?

Citizenship of India
Own cultivable land
Mandatory for a small or marginal farmer
Not be a pensioner receiving Rs 10,000 or more per month
Individuals who haven't filed an income tax
Individuals of 'not' being institutional landholders.

What is the PM Kisan Scheme?

The PM Kisan scheme, which was introduced in 2019 after being announced by then-Finance Minister Piyush Goyal in the Interim Budget, has grown to be the biggest DBT system globally. 
 
Eligible farmers are given Rs 2,000 every four months under this scheme, which adds up to Rs 6,000 annually throughout the April–July, August–November, and December–March cycles. The funds are transferred straight into the beneficiaries' bank accounts.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jammu-Vaishno Devi rail line doubling: What it means for pilgrims, tourism

Delhi University's IP, Hindu, SRCC receive bomb threats via email

Next cabinet meet to discuss panel report on Bengaluru stampede: K'taka CM

SC raps govt over NIA trial delays, says bail likely without special courts

ED raids Punjab de-addiction centres in 'illegal' drugs sale case

Topics :Narendra ModiModi govt's economic agendagovernment policies

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 3:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story