Home / India News / K'taka govt set to launch 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme, Kharge, Rahul to attend

K'taka govt set to launch 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme, Kharge, Rahul to attend

The government has earmarked Rs 17,500 crore for the 'Gruha Lakshmi' programme in the current financial year

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
He said it's government function and added that Kharge and Gandhi would attend the event in their capacity as Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, and as member of the Parliament, respectively. "It's not a party function" | Photo: ANI Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2023 | 2:07 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Karnataka government will launch on Wednesday a scheme offering Rs 2,000 monthly financial assistance to more than one crore women who are heads of their households, in the presence of AICC president M Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the district headquarters town of Mysuru, officials said on Monday.

According to officials, about 10.8 million potential beneficiaries have enrolled for the 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme, one of the five pre-poll 'guarantees' of the Congress, which ousted the BJP from power in the May Assembly elections.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told reporters in Mysuru today that about one lakh people would gather at the function, where the scheme would be launched by Kharge, while he would preside over the event and Gandhi would be present.

He said it's government function and added that Kharge and Gandhi would attend the event in their capacity as Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, and as member of the Parliament, respectively. "It's not a party function".

The chief minister said the government has already implemented three of the five 'guarantees' (pre-poll promises) -- 'Shakti', 'Gruha Jyothi' and 'Annabhagya' -- and noted that 'Gruha Lakshmi' is the fourth one.

Siddaramaiah said last week that the government would directly transfer Rs 2,000 a month to the bank accounts of the enrolled 1.08 crore women.

The government has earmarked Rs 17,500 crore for the 'Gruha Lakshmi' programme in the current financial year, he had said.

Also Read

Gruha Lakshmi: Registration begins for Congress' guarantee scheme in K'taka

BJP's politics set Manipur on fire, says Rahul Gandhi: Top quotes

'Will implement all five promises': Kharge after Cong victory in Karnataka

Rahul Gandhi takes a late-night truck ride to speak to drivers; see video

Manipur is sensitive matter, politics on it is shameful, says Amit Shah

Employment increased during Modi govt's nine years: Minister Jitendra Singh

Coaching institutes only engaged in collecting money: Rajasthan minister

India's renewable energy ambitions could exceed 500 GW: ISA DG Ajay Mathur

HC takes cognisance of minor's sexual assault by Delhi govt officer

Tomato prices decline in Karnataka to Rs 20 per kg as supply improves

Topics :Rahul Gandhimallikarjun khargeKarnataka

First Published: Aug 28 2023 | 2:07 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance AGM 2023 today: Here are the key takeaways from last year's meet

RIL AGM 2023 LIVE Updates: Jio to RRVL, investors eye key announcements

Election News

UP CM Adityanath asks BJP's IT cell to gear up for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Senior citizens, disabled can vote from home

India News

"Law and order will prevail in Mewat," says VHP leader amid yatra in Nuh

IMD Weather Forecast (Aug 28): Heavy rainfall in few states till August 29

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM Sitharaman

EPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money

Next Story